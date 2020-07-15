UnityPoint Health-Trinity elevates visitor limitations

UnityPoint Health-Trinity announced in a news release Wednesday that it is elevating current visitor limitations, until further notice, to further protect its patients and health care workers because of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the community.
A few exceptions for visitors will be allowed. These exceptions apply to all hospital and inpatient locations of UnityPoint Health-Trinity:
• Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.
• Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.
• Patients who are at the end-of-life, or discussing end-of-life care decisions, may have two visitors.
• Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.
• Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.
• Minors under the age of 18 may have one visitor, parent or guardian.
• Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor stay in the surgical waiting area or ambulatory room until the procedure is finished. After speaking with the surgeon following the procedure, the visitor must leave the hospital as soon as possible.
• Patients who have an appointment at a hospital-based clinic, laboratory or radiology, as well as those visiting the emergency room, may have one person with them.
Visitors allowed, based on the exceptions above, must stay in the patient’s room and wear a mask for the entirety of their visit. Once the visitor leaves the patient room, they must leave the hospital. Please note that visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.
