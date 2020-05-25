WHO temporarily pauses hydroxychloroquine study due to safety concerns

The trial, which involves actively recruiting patients from more than 400 hospitals in 35 countries, is a global research effort to find safe and effective therapeutics for Covid-19.

Tedros added that the other arms of the trial are continuing.

"This concern relates to the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in Covid-19," he said. "I wish to reiterate that these drugs are accepted as generally safe for use in patients with autoimmune diseases or malaria."

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, said Monday the trial has only been using hydroxychloroquine, not the more toxic chloroquine.

President claims he took the drug

President Donald Trump claimed on May 18 that he was taking daily doses of hydroxychloroquine.

Trump said he has taken the antimalarial drug after consulting the White House doctor, though stopped short of saying his physician had actually recommended the drug.

"A couple of weeks ago, I started taking it," Trump said. He later said he'd been taking it every day for a week and a half.