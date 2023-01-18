 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

World’s oldest known person, French nun, dies at 118

From the This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Jan. 18 series
  • Updated
  • 0

PARIS (AP) — A French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person has died a few weeks before her 119th birthday, the spokesperson for her nursing home in southern France said Wednesday.

Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, was born in the town of Ales, southern France, on Feb. 11, 1904. She was also one of the world’s oldest survivors of COVID-19.

Spokesman David Tavella said she died at 2 a.m. on Tuesday at the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in the town of Toulon.

The Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, listed her as the oldest known person in the world after the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka, aged 119, last year.

Sister André tested positive for the coronavirus in January 2021, shortly before her 117th birthday, but she had so few symptoms that she didn’t even realize she was infected. Her survival made headlines both in France and beyond.

People are also reading…

In April last year, asked about her exceptional longevity through two world wars, she told French media that “working … makes you live. I worked until I was 108.”

She was known to enjoy a daily glass of wine and chocolate.

The oldest living known person in the world listed by the Gerontology Research Group is now American-born Maria Branyas Morera, who is living in Spain, and is 115.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Officials: Whale found dead in NJ likely struck by vessel

Officials: Whale found dead in NJ likely struck by vessel

Officials say the most recent whale found dead on a New Jersey shoreline had apparently been struck by a vessel. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Sunday that preliminary results of a necropsy indicates that the humpback whale found Thursday in Brigantine had “blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.” Lab analysis will be done to confirm the findings. The whale is one of seven found dead on New Jersey and New York beaches in the past month. Some have suggested a link to undersea work for offshore wind projects, but the center said no whale deaths have been attributed to that.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible James Bond-style mansion created in the Metaverse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News