50 shades of pink: Catchy title describes quilt done entirely by hand

She graduated years ago from what was then Davenport High School, married and had five children. She was a housewife and mother, and that's all she ever wanted to be.

Then, when she was 38, her husband died, leaving her with five children, aged 8 to 18 years old. She had to find work. She didn't even know how to drive a car.

What did she do?

"Well," she said, "I got turned down a lot."

Her first job, she said, was sewing purses and skirts out of fine imported French fabric for a woman who owned a shop in the Village of East Davenport. "I made a special kind of bag," she said. "I got $23 for each one, and she sold them for $45 to $48."

She then snagged an office position at the former M.L. Parker department store in downtown Davenport. The man she worked for — a merchandise buyer — "was lazy so I learned to do his work and wrote the orders," she said.

"When he was terminated they asked me if I would like to become a buyer so that's what I did. I was a buyer for 14 years. I started in housewares and ended up in drapery."