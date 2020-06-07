8 trees for attracting butterflies

Much is written about planting milkweed to support monarch butterflies, and certainly milkweed is crucial.
But there are many more butterflies than monarchs that need food, and there are many more plants than milkweed that support them, including trees!
Trees play a vital role in supporting butterflies because they provide shelter, food, and water. Here are some trees that support butterflies.
1. Oak (Quercus spp.)
Oaks might arguably be the most valuable host tree for butterflies because they support so many different species.
Butterflies that consider oak trees a host plant are: Striped Hairstreak, Banded Hairstreak, Mourning Cloak, Edwards Hairstreak, Red Banded Hairstreak, White M Hairstreak, and Horace's Duskywing.
2. Cherry tree (Prunus avium)
Not only are cherry trees a beautiful blooming tree but they also host a huge variety of butterflies and moths including: the American Snout, Red-spotted Purple, Spring Azure, Viceroy, Coral Hairstreak, Hummingbird Clearwing, Cecropia Silk Moth, and White Admiral.
3. Sweetbay magnolia (Magnolia virginiana )
Sweetbay magnolias are a host tree for the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, Palamedes Swallowtail, Sweetbay Silkmoth and Spicebush Swallowtail. In spring, sweetbay magnolias produce a profusion of creamy white flowers that carry a light lemon scent.
4. Elms (Ulmus spp.)
Elms are a host plant for the Question Mark, Eastern Comma, Hackberry Butterfly, Tawny Emperor, and Mourning Cloak.
Although Dutch elm disease has been fatal to American elms, new elm varieties have come to market and planting them will bring back a part of American history that has been missing from our landscapes.
5. Willows (Salix spp.)
Although criticized as a weak-wooded tree that drops branches and has a relatively short lifespan, willows provide food in the larval stage for the Striped Hairstreak, Compton Tortoise Shell, Northern Pearly Eye, Cecropia Moth, Mourning Cloak, Red-spotted Purple, and Viceroy butterflies.
Willows are fast growing, will tolerate many soil types and come in a variety of sizes and shapes.
6. Hackberry (Celtis occidentalis)
Is there a perfect tree? Consider the magnificent hackberry, Celtis occidentalis. Many species of butterflies consider it the perfect caterpillar food plant, including the Question Mark, Mourning Cloak, Hackberry Emperor, Tawny Emperor and the darling American Snout.
7. Serviceberry (Amelanchier arborea)
The serviceberry is a host plant for Red-spotted Purple and Viceroy caterpillars. Fruits are also eaten by songbirds, small mammals, and large mammals.
Serviceberry is a deciduous tree that may grow 20 to 40 feet tall. In spring, 5-petaled, white flowers mature. The small tree produces a red to purple berry that matures in the fall.
8. Paw Paw (Asimina triloba)
Zebra swallowtail butterfly.
This is the one exception to our list of versatile host trees because it only supports one type of butterfly, the zebra swallowtail butterfy.
However, this is the ONLY host plant for the spectacular Zebra Swallowtail. In addition, the Paw Paw fruit is often compared to bananas, but with hints of mango, vanilla, and citrus. Despite its diminutive size, it produces the largest edible fruit to North America.
