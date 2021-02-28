ARTS BRIEFS

Young artist exhibit opens at Figge
The annual Young Artist exhibit featuring Quad-City area students in kindergarten through fifth grade has opened at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport.
“As tough as this year has been, the students’ thoughtful and beautiful artworks serve as an important reminder of how art can provide solace and connection,” Melissa Mohr, director of education said in a news release.
Exhibition dates and sponsors are:
• Muscatine, Feb. 27-March 7, Kent Corp.
• East Moline, March 13-21, Tom and Brooke Terronez
• Bettendorf, March 27-April 4, GreenState Credit Union
• North Scott, April 10-18, Delia and Dave Meier
• Davenport, April 24-May 2
• Rock Island-Milan School District, May 8-16, Mark and Deborah Schwiebert
Q-C Arts seeks public sculptors
Quad City Arts, Rock Island, is seeking entries of public sculpture to be considered for exhibition in the Quad-Cities on a one-year lease.
The cities of Bettendorf, Rock Island and Moline currently participate in the program with their own selection committees that choose from the available sculptures for pieces that provide points of interest, inspire discussion, and attract visitors to the community.
Quad City Arts has facilitated the leasing and installation of public sculpture in the Quad-Cities since 2002. All the sculptures are for sale and can be purchased by individuals, businesses, or cities for permanent installation at the end of each exhibition. Quad City Arts does not take a commission on sales.
There is no entry fee and artists receive a $1,200 stipend for the lease of their work for a year. Hampton Cranes donates installation assistance to artists.
The link to the online sculpture gallery and the 2021 call for entries can be found at: https://www.quadcityarts.com/public-sculpture.html
For more information, contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo 309-793-1213 X108, or by email at dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com.
The deadline for entries is March 30. Sculptures will be installed June 7-18 for yearlong display.
Museum seeks artifacts
The German American Heritage Center, Davenport, is seeking artifacts for an upcoming exhibit on traditional German folk dress, referred to as Tracht, including its history, regional variations, and cultural value.
Needed are dirndls, lederhosen, footwear, accessories and sewing supplies.
If you would be willing to loan something from one of these categories, contact Erika Holshoe at erika@gahc.org or 563-322-8844
World Relief sponsors online arts gala
World Relief Quad-Cities, the nonprofit that sponsors refugee resettlement in the area, is hosting an online fundraiser from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, March 11, celebrating local refugee and immigrant artists and the diversity of life's journeys.
Titled Passport to Hope, the gala will feature the following artists: Abe Ibrahim, a refugee from Tanzini on staff with World Relief, who will share his story and act as emcee; Alexa Swanson, a World Relief supporter and skilled performer of traditional Mexican folk dances blended with intricate ballet postures; The Karen Songbird (Eh Ler), a refugee from Myanmar and a singer; Aisha Naveed, skilled in a traditional body art that has been practiced for centuries in Asia and Africa for wedding ceremonies; and Niang No, a Burmese refugee and visual artist with an emphasis on painting and drawing.
Prior to the gala, an online silent auction will begin on March 1 with experiences to bid on such as a party on the patio at the Mississippi River Distillery and a $100 gift card to the distillery, a curbside concert from River Music Experience, and a virtual cooking class with Chef Robert Lewis, The Happy Diabetic Chef.
To read more about the artists and to register for the event, go to: https://worldreliefmoline.org/passport-to-hope