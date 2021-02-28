ARTS BRIEFS

Wondering how to begin decluttering your home? Here’s how to tackle the toughest areas of your house. Take a mental inventory of what you see and write down how the room makes you feel. Then, close your eyes and imagine what you want your new space to look like. Write down how the new vision makes you feel, and place this in a prominent spot as a reminder of what’s to come. If you stick to the process, you will reach your goals. Here’s how to tackle the toughest areas of your house.