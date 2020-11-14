Believing in the arts: Quad-City Arts 'reimagines' Festival of Trees fundraiser

Sandy Fischer and Lisa Dasso have been decorating trees for Festival of Trees since they taught together at Rock Island's Denkmann Elementary School in the mid-2000s.
They continued their tradition this year, although under very different circumstances.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kwik Star-sponsored festival that is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Quad-City Arts was essentially canceled.
Instead of filling the Davenport RiverCenter with trees and other decorations and hosting a Holiday Parade, festival organizers are presenting an hour-long television broadcast in which they will make a special plea for donations, and are selling select items online and in-person at the Quad-City Arts Gallery in Rock Island.
That's where Fischer and Dasso come in.
Long-time designers are making five trees, eight door designs and 15 stockings that will be sold.
Because she's been involved for so long, Fischer, of Rock Island, is in the habit of shopping right after Christmas to pick up ideas for the next year's tree. She roams the aisles and scans the offerings until she finds "one or two things that give the inspiration" for the rest of the tree, she explained.
She did that last year and was all set to go with an elf theme for this year's 35th anniversary festival, but when the event was scaled back, so were the trees. Instead of the full-sized conifers of the past, this year's are shorter and more narrow, and everything she had purchased was too big for the size of the tree.
So, she regrouped and, with a festival theme of "Believe," "the first thing I thought of, as a school teacher, was 'The Polar Express,'" she said.
The story, written by Chris Van Allsburg and made into a movie, is about a young boy who is whisked away on a train to the North Pole where Santa lets him pick out any toy he wants. He selects a bell from one of the reindeer, and when he gets home, he marvels at the bell's clear, sweet sound. His parents can't hear it though, because they don't believe in Santa, and they think it is broken.
But the boy can hear it and so can his friends. Then, the book's last lines: "As years passed, it fell silent for all of them. Even Sarah (the boy's sister) found one Christmas that she could no longer hear its sweet sound. Though I've grown old, the bell still rings for me, as it does for all who truly believe."
With this story in mind, Fischer bought train ornaments, cups of hot cocoa ornaments, bells, a Santa hat, a train conductor's hat, a roll of striped, wire ribbon, a roll of red paper tickets, stuffed toy elves, various ornamental 'picks,' snow flakes (lots of snow flakes) and wrapped presents and a toy train for the bottom of the tree.
Then last Saturday, Nov. 7, Fischer and Dasso, of East Moline, met at the Quad-City Arts Gallery, fully masked, to begin decorating their 'Believe' tree.
The decorating
Duties divide up evenly: Fischer begins putting items on the tree, arranging, standing back, looking, rearranging, considering, then arranging again.
Work starts at the top; get that right and everything flows from there, she says.
Dasso sits at a table, pulling items out of the big box Fischer brought, removing sales tags from the items, and doing support work, such as hot-gluing one item to another, or affixing wires to hold items in place. Because the tree will be boxed up and delivered to whomever buys it, the ornaments have to be affixed securely so they don't fall off.
To make a tree stand out, it has to be overdone, Fischer says.
For the top of the tree, Fischer selects a Santa hat, surrounded by 'picks' of red swirls and white swirls.
Next comes the garland, with the ribbon garland going one way around the tree and the long lengths of paper tickets going the other.
"I already tried it at home," Fischer says. "I took a picture so I'd remember how I did it."
While most designers have a benefactor who pays for the materials used on a tree, Fischer and Dasso buy everything themselves. Their time and money is their gift to the community.
Fischer is happy there will be at least some semblance of a festival this year. "We really needed something like this," she says.
