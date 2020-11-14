Believing in the arts: Quad-City Arts 'reimagines' Festival of Trees fundraiser

Sandy Fischer and Lisa Dasso have been decorating trees for Festival of Trees since they taught together at Rock Island's Denkmann Elementary School in the mid-2000s.

They continued their tradition this year, although under very different circumstances.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kwik Star-sponsored festival that is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Quad-City Arts was essentially canceled.

Instead of filling the Davenport RiverCenter with trees and other decorations and hosting a Holiday Parade, festival organizers are presenting an hour-long television broadcast in which they will make a special plea for donations, and are selling select items online and in-person at the Quad-City Arts Gallery in Rock Island.

That's where Fischer and Dasso come in.

Long-time designers are making five trees, eight door designs and 15 stockings that will be sold.

Because she's been involved for so long, Fischer, of Rock Island, is in the habit of shopping right after Christmas to pick up ideas for the next year's tree. She roams the aisles and scans the offerings until she finds "one or two things that give the inspiration" for the rest of the tree, she explained.