Book recounts extraordinary story of Henry Langrehr, Clinton D-Day veteran

And it does refer to that.

But as you read, you realize that “whatever it took” is also the mantra that guided Langrehr as an individual, that drove him to do things to survive that nag him with shame, even now, at 95.

The book is co-authored by Jim DeFelice, of upstate New York, who also co-authored “American Sniper” and “Every Man a Hero.” Langrehr and DeFelice met last year when they both were invited by the First Army to speak at a D-Day anniversary event at Rock Island Arsenal.

Riding in the same vehicle, they got to talking and DeFelice eventually proposed a book, Langrehr’s daughter, Kay Schneider, of Clinton, said. At first Langrehr was reluctant, as many World War II veterans are because they know that so many other men — thousands — also deserve books, and that he was no more heroic than the next guy. Just luckier.

But Langrehr is among the last of those living who can render a first-person account, and his family convinced him it was important to archive his story.

DeFelice spent four days — “and I mean all day long,” Schneider said — in intense interviews in Clinton with Langrehr and his wife Arlene, the love of his life.