Chestnut, elm, ash — trees we have lost

As the larvae feed on infected trees, they are exposed to fungal spores which they disperse after emerging as adults and feeding on other elm trees. Once introduced, the fungus grows into conductive tissues in the tree. As the tree’s defenses respond, the conductive tissue is clogged, stopping transport of water and nutrients, while the pathogen persists.

“It is an interesting relationship between insect and fungi, that is somewhat limited by the dispersion rate of beetles, spreading slower than wind-dispersed pathogens like Chestnut Blight,” Pankau said.

Dutch Elm Disease was introduced near Cleveland in the 1930s, reaching Chicago in the 1960s and the western limits of American elm’s natural range by the 1970s. Although American elm did not have the timber value of chestnut, it had a much more extensive range, extending from the east coast to the Dakotas and down to central Texas. It was a large component of eastern forests, occupying a wide range of environmental conditions.

“This adaptability made the elm an excellent urban tree that was widely planted, creating a huge impact to urban forests as the disease spread, much like what we are seeing with emerald ash borer today,” Pankau says.

Ash