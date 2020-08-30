Davenport woman updates historic Bridge Avenue home for today's living

After 10 years of living in a condominium, Karen Miranda was looking for an old house with a yard and "a little more space."
Before the condo, she had lived in Davenport's historic Gold Coast neighborhood, but there was nothing to her liking at the time she was looking, so she turned her attention east to the historic Bridge Avenue Historic District.
This is a one-street historic district whose homes were built between 1870 and 1910 along Bridge Avenue, a steep slope north of East River Drive up to just past 9th Street. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and earlier this year, residents formed a neighborhood group recognized by the city.
Miranda met a Realtor to see the house, and as the agent pulled an old skeleton key out of the lock box, Miranda took that as "a good cue that this house probably hadn't had a lot done to it."
And knowing old houses, Miranda knew "that could be a good thing or a bad thing."
But when she stepped inside she immediately saw that it was the former. "I could tell it had been taken care of, and nothing had changed."
In the past four years, Miranda re-did the kitchen and the downstairs bathroom, installed a new, high-efficiency furnace with air-conditioning and "updated (the home) to make it a little more livable to us" — she lives with an adult daughter — but otherwise has just put a shine on what was already an attractive property.
A tour
A tour begins at the front door that opens to a foyer with an open staircase. Half-way up the staircase wall a stained glass window introduces color: yellow, green, blue, orange, red and rose, with "jewels," or round insets, as well as beveled swirled pieces.
To the left, through a pocket door with ornate brass hinges is the front parlor. Step inside, and you can see the next two rooms laid out in a row — a living room with a fireplace and the dining room with a large table and artwork. All three rooms have the same type of light fixture, adding continuity.
Otherwise, though, Miranda has furnished each room with its own, unique accessories.
The front parlor, for example, has a large chalkboard against one wall. "The kids enjoyed writing letters and messages," Miranda said of the piece. "It went with me wherever I went."
Also unusual: a small table that she sets with different books according to the season. It stands in the middle of the room because it's meant to be seen, and the books examined.
Immediately catching your attention in the living room is that the fireplace is set at an angle, and Miranda has set the furniture and area rug at an angle to match. "It just lines up like that," she said. "It gives it a little more interest."
Also interesting: the use of three large steamer-type trunks as a coffee table, end table and holder for the big-screen TV.
Above a doorway to an adjoining room is a sign, written in calligraphy, that says "La Bibliotecha," or "the library," in Spanish. The room is lined with shelves containing a large variety of books — old Nancy Drew mysteries, cookbooks and children's books that Miranda pulls off the shelves to read to her nine grandchildren.
This room also is where she keeps her sewing machine to do her work as a seamstress for Burke Cleaners.
On one side of the room is a door opening to the small bathroom she redid.
Both the bath and the kitchen are small, but she has updated them for usability, incorporating on-trend materials.
A closer look at the kitchen
Some updating already had been done with the installation of white cabinets, and Miranda built from there.
Because of boxes left behind in the basement, she figured out what kind of cabinets she had and where they came from so she was able to buy more that matched.
With "a lot of measuring and figuring out," she was able to create a bit more counter space by filling a gap between the stove and refrigerator (just enough for setting a pot) and creating a free-standing cabinet for her toaster oven.
She chose a white-and-gray marble laminate for the countertops.
Above the sink, she built three rows of open shelves to give storage and display space. Choosing open rather than closed makes the room feel less boxed-in. And she bought a 10-foot piece of the laminate for the countertop on either side of the sink, a size that "just fit" in her car.
Her "splurge" purchase was a piece of real marble to create the top of an island with shelf space below. Other updated touches include wide, white blinds at the windows, subway tile backsplashes and Pottery Barn pendant lights above the island.
"This just makes so much of a difference," she said of the changes.
There's no space for an eat-in table, but that's no problem. Adjoining the kitchen is the home's large dining room with plenty of table space.
The home's upstairs contains four bedrooms, a full bath and a 33-foot hallway.
"It's a very comfortable house," Miranda said. "It's me."
