Davenport's Bridge Avenue residents form neighborhood group

The Bridge Avenue Historic District — one of 19 nationally recognized historic districts in Davenport — was built up between 1870 and 1910 on a steep slope that had been a thoroughfare leading to the first railroad bridge across the Mississippi River.
The people who constructed their homes here were some of the area's wealthier residents, beginning with Ambrose Fulton, whose showy house facing East River Drive at the corner of Bridge is a landmark.
The district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983, and earlier this year, residents also formed an association that is recognized by the city as a neighborhood group.
Juliana Buckelew and Carol Daut, who led the effort, expect that being part of a group will give them a greater voice in what happens in their neighborhood, including proposed building developments.
Organized efforts seemed to have had an impact in regards to a successful down-zoning of a Bridge Avenue home from commercial to residential in 2016 and in successful opposition to the construction of a multi-story apartment building on East River Drive at Mound Street in the neighboring Village Heights neighborhood in 2017, Daut said.
Being an organized group also will allow them to better promote the area as one rich in history whose integrity and character should be maintained.
The area's location "nestled on top of the bluff and ascending from the Mississippi River provides spectacular water and bi-state views," Daut said in an email. "Secondly, it consists of so many homes with particularly fine original architectural detail.
"Last but not least, we know so much about the families who lived here before us. Our neighborhood offers a rare glimpse into the history of Davenport and the people who contributed to its early settlement and industrial history.
"Included in this extraordinary list of people is Ambrose Fulton who, along with Antoine LeClaire and George Davenport, were early and aggressive promoters of Davenport.
"Fulton was involved in flour mills, railroads, river commerce, land speculation and retail commerce.
"The Gilchrist family was prominent in the coal and lumber businesses, as well as in banking.
"John B. Carmichael dealt in books, stationery and wallpaper.
"William J. Hayward, Eugene B. Hayward, Cassius D. Hayward and Fred Wyman were all involved in the lumber business, including their family's Lindsay-Phelps Lumber Co."
Both Bucklelew and Daut, but particularly Daut, have done so much research into the people who lived here previously that they can talk about them as though they know them personally.
They look at old photos of people and say, "Oh, that's so-and-so."
That's what makes their neighborhood special.
