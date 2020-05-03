Disappointing year for nonprofit plant sales

Over four years, the sale has raised more than $104,000 in sales and donations.

Customers are asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Cash and checks only; no credit cards.

For more information, call Kennel at 309-737-7258.

Saturday, May 9

Guardians of the Prairie and Forest, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island (new location and expanded hours).

Native flowers, grasses, trees, shrubs and plants for edible landscapes.

Pre-ordering of plants will be due by Thursday, May 7.

On the day of the sale, your order will be ready for you to drive by and pick up.

Volunteers with personal protective covering will load your order into your vehicle with payment due at pick up. Checks and credit card only. (Checks made out to "GPF" Guardians of the Prairie and Forest)

Some species are limited and will be reserved for you on a first-to-order basis.

To order plants, go to https://forms.gle/Kuqvd8BVPtzc5x9Z6