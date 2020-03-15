'Do all the things that speak to you': René Robinson is an evangelist for having hobbies

René Robinson is an evangelist for doing things. Lots of things. Anything you're interested in. Explore, travel, do, make. And in so doing, live!

And she definitely practices what she preaches.

When she's not making sourdough bread, she might be weaving baskets, embroidering, piecing a quilt, tending plants, binding books or kayaking.

She also has a full-time job in information technology at the Rock Island Arsenal, writing specifications for computer software. And she teaches environmental science one night a week at Hamilton Technical College, Davenport.

But it's the abstract nature of her job at the Arsenal that compels her to create things with her hands in her free time.

"I want to put my hands into things I can affect, things you can touch and say, 'I did this,' " she said.

Working with software, "it's not real," she said. "You can't touch it, you can't hold it and say, 'I did this.'"