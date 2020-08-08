You have permission to edit this article.
During the pandemic, plants have been bright spot for DeWitt couple
During the pandemic, plants have been bright spot for DeWitt couple

Janis Harbison and her husband, Wayne, of DeWitt LOVE planting bright, annual flowers that bring color to their yard all summer.

It is a hobby they share together and it begins in spring when they make the rounds of small, locally owned greenhouses all over the Iowa Quad-City region and a little bit in Illinois.

For years, Janis has been a consistent winner in the annual container garden contest sponsored by the Clinton County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension at the Clinton County Fair. Wayne has joined in the last couple of years.

They excel in all categories — most unusual container, most colorful, best use of foliage, best design and so forth.

This year, of course, the fair was canceled, as was the DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club show in which they also participate. But still there are the flowers, and whether they win ribbons or not, the Harbisons are grateful for that.

"We are very grateful to God for giving us our health and interest in plants to keep us both physically and mentally busy with our flowers during this stay-at-home time," Janis writes.

"We live on a corner in DeWitt and there are always people walking by and a lot have taken the time to stop and tell us how they enjoy our flowers and look forward to seeing what we do each year."

While disappointed they couldn't host summer parties with friends and family as they usually do, they are looking forward to next year.

The Harbisons always get an early start on the season.

Because of the virus this year, they made appointments at the greenhouses, put on their masks and spent hours in full greenhouses by themselves.

They begin buying in the middle to end of April and start planting by the end of April, finishing up by Mother's Day.

