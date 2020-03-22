Everything canceled? Think plants

The library's closed, yoga in canceled — you can't even go out to eat!
In this time of COVID-19, here are a few suggestions from the National Garden Bureau, a nonprofit organization, to cultivate something good and lift your spirits. There's also a recipe for a warm, comforting soup that's full of nutrition.
• Start some seeds. Nothing is more life-affirming than checking each morning to see if something spouted.
• Plan a vegetable garden. Grow the veggies you love the most. Read about which varieties to plant from seeds and which ones are better if you purchase plants. Consult garden blogs and books.
• Plan to grow flowers that make you happy. Suggestions: sunflowers, nasturtiums, zinnias or marigolds.
• Redesign the plantings in the front of your house. Research plants that grow well in your area, and make a plan for spring renewal.
• Take an online class about plants or gardens, or watch some YouTube instruction videos. Learn about seed starting, taking cuttings, or how to grow vegetables.
• Plan an herb garden. What herbs do you like to cook with? Which herbs make the best cocktails or tea? If you don’t have in-ground space, grow herbs in pots.
• Pull out the garden or plant books you bought in the past and read them…maybe for the first time! Revisit those copies with lovely garden photos and be newly inspired.
• Take a walk in a nearby natural area ... or your own backyard. Look closely at leaves, bark, mosses, and flowers. Notice the number of plants that grow in a community. Look up, look down.
• Take this time to groom or repot houseplants. Remove dead leaves, refresh the soil, take cuttings of favorites.
• Order a new book about plants or gardens. Once it arrives, hold a garden retreat hour or afternoon. Sip your favorite beverage, read and make a list of garden inspirations.
• What plants remind you of family members or friends? Write those memories down. Consider turning those recollections, along with photos of the plants and people, into a small book that can be passed to others in your family.
• Decide to plant a tree. Research which varieties grow well in your area. Look to see where you have the right amount of space and sunlight.
• Create a new indoor display of plants. Make a row of small pots in bloom — or succulents or air plants — on your kitchen counter or the windowsill above your sink. Move an unused side table in front of a window, creating a new place for plants.
• Plan a new group of containers for your deck, porch or patio. Flowers, herbs, and vegetables await your creativity … go for color, fragrance, and flavor.
• Help to get a young person out into the natural world. Plan a garden for your kids or grandchildren.
• Plan a garden vacation. Decide on an area of the country, and research public gardens, national parks, and plant destinations that are in the region.