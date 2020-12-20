For this Rock Island couple, 'There isn't a room that isn't touched by Christmas'

A specialty is the blow mold decorations, glowing plastic figures that preceded today's "inflatables." They're called blow molds because that was the name of the manufacturing process that formed and joined together the hollow plastic parts.

Some are still being manufactured today, but the Gleasons are after the ones in antique shops or sold online as one-of-a-kind.

They have so many — primarily Santas but also a nativity set, snowmen and candles — that it's a wonder there are any left. The Gleasons would seem to have bought them all.

Their proudest catch: a three-foot Santa face they have placed over their fireplace, visible from the street through their home's picture window.

Brent spotted it one day as they were heading north out of Davenport on Brady Street, past the Salvation Army store. It was in a window, and he called for Dan to "flip a U-ee," explaining that "we gotta get it."

And it's not just that they have a lot of stuff. They have a lot of stuff very artfully arranged. By day, Brent is visual merchandising manager for Target, Davenport. Dan is in charge of special events and fundraising for the Rock Island parks and recreation department.

"He (Brent) is the designer," Dan says. "I help carry the boxes."