Get it done! 70 things to do at home during self-quarantine

Mondays blur into Wednesdays, Thursday seems like Saturday. Yes, we're all itching to get out and about.
But health officials warn against breaking out too soon. In an effort to stop the community spread of the new coronavirus, we're all still advised to STAY AT HOME except for essential trips.
By now you've all seen a lot of "what to do while you're stuck at home" stories, but here's a new one, full of a hefty list of projects and tasks, from quick and easy (mail a card) to sweat-inducing (create a compost bin). Some are productive, some are just for fun.
1. Be a good citizen and fill out your census form.
Visit 2020census.gov.
2. Learn how to create a sourdough “mother” and do it.
It will help produce baked treats for months or years to come. (savorthebest.com/wild-yeast-sourdough-starter/)
3. If you're an Iowan, fill out the health assessment at testiowa.com
The goal of this new initiative announced Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing to help stem the spread of the virus to get back to normal as quickly as possible.
4. If you know someone in a nursing home or long-term care facility not allowing visitors, send a card. Better yet, send a card and a care package with a homemade cookie and a small gift, such as lotion.
5. Set a fancy table.
Set the fancy china or light candles for any meal or snack, even the ones that involve the last of the aerosol cheez.
6. Learn a new card game.
Or learn a new card trick or try stacking a card house or tower. Google how to play Hearts, Spades, Nerts, Euchre or Spoons for family fun. Or just play Solitaire.
7. Brush up on a language or learn a new one.
Apps like Duolingo can help. And, the German American Heritage Center, Davenport, is offering daily German lessons on its Facebook page and Instagram.
8. Make greeting cards.
Or find your stash and mail a note to a friend or relative, just because.
9. Blow bubbles.
Tell your spouse or kid to to catch them on their tongue.
10. Pick up trash.
When you’re out on a walk or hike, bring along a bag to pick up trash and recycle what you can. Wash your hands after! If you want to get really serious and do a neighborhood pickup, the Waste Commission of Scott County will supply you with a free kit including gloves, bags and vests. See story on Page D3 for more information.
11. Sort through your neglected T-shirt drawer and wear a new shirt every day.
Completed a 5K in 2017? Graduated from high school in 1993? Flaunt it! At least your dog might notice.
12. Check in.
Text or call single or widowed friends and see if they need to talk. Better yet, video chat.
13. Make a flower arrangement.
Spring trees and bulbs are blooming now. Bring some of this beauty indoors.
14. Listen to a poem a day.
Go to poets.org.
15. Clean out your purse or wallet.
File old receipts, trash old makeup and take a disinfectant wipe and clean off the whole thing — credit cards included.
16. Declutter.
Pick a new drawer every day and sort through it: your nightstand, kitchen drawers, dresser drawers. Do a porch exchange of unwanted items.
17. Identify your plants.
Identify and take inventory of the plants, trees and flowers in your house or yard. Use an online guide or an app like Plantsnap.
18. Set up a family photo shoot, silly or not.
19. Listen to a podcast.
Choose one you can do while doing something soothing, like working a puzzle or folding laundry.
20. Mend your clothes, or darn a sock.
YouTube is your friend.
21. Have your kids teach you something.
Sit down with your child and have them walk you through Minecraft, Roblox, Google Hangouts, Tik Tok or whatever newfangled app or game they’re into at the moment.
22. Clean the oven and soak stovetop grates.
23. Give a cooking lesson via Skype to a young relative or friend.
24. If you are financially able, support local restaurants by ordering carry-out and buying gift certificates that you can distribute to friends and family.
25. Keep a reading journal.
Or start a journal detailing your time and feelings during the crisis. Davenport's Putnam Museum and Public Library are collecting stories.
26. Use all the neglected appliances in your cabinets and basement.
Use the doughnut maker, the quesadilla press, the ice cream maker. Host a theme night or family competition for who can create the tastiest or worst-looking treat.
27. Write thank you notes.
Write to anyone who has touched your life in the past year. Tell them why they are special to you.
28. Take a bubble bath.
Add wine and Tori Amos/Adele/Norah Jones/Alicia Keys music.
29. Do a workout.
Download an app where you can choose a workout based on your interests.
30. Start a holiday shopping list, and find local shops to support.
31. Plan a post-isolation dinner party.
It's like pretend play. But it will be useful once this is all over.
32. Pre-address birthday cards for the year.
It will save time (and forgetfulness) down the road.
33. Use your makeup.
Use up your beauty samples: lotions, face masks, perfume swatches from magazines — or concoct some home beauty solutions.
34. Make a list of things to do with your stimulus check.
Then use it to pay bills. (Maybe you've already done this.)
35. Gather your VHS tapes and convert them to digital.
Or send them to a service that will do it for you.
36. Take a virtual "field trip."
Many museums, including the Figge Art Museum, in Davenport, offer virtual visits on their websites.
37. Shred old bills you no longer need.
38. Try meditation.
Or just tell your family you are and demand some quiet time alone.
39. Donate blood, or put it on your calendar.
A representative of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center tells us donations are keeping up with demand at the moment, but once elective surgeries and other procedures are back on, centers will need donations to increase.
40. Dye your hair a fun nonpermanent color.
41. Dig out coloring books.
Remember the craze a few years ago? Sharpen pencils and have at it.
42. Clean up your phone.
If you’ve cleaned the outside of your phone, do the inside: delete bad photos or videos and unused apps.
43. Talk to neighbors.
Organize a socially distant happy hour with neighbors, or sit on your front steps or driveway and say hello to whoever walks by.
44. Organize a workbench or craft area.
45. Dust and clean.
Dust all the ignored nooks and crannies. Use a stepladder to make things even more physical.
46. Sort through family photos.
See which fashions you wore in the 1990s have made a comeback. Digitize the photos and use an app or website to make an album.
47. Grow a mustache, beard or mullet, or rediscover your true hair color.
48. Soak beans.
And make a new soup, stew or dip.
49. Make dulce de leche with a can of sweetened condensed milk.
Remove label and simmer can covered in water by a good 2 inches (bring to boil first). Cook 2 to 3 hours.
50. Destash your craft supplies.
What can you knit from the yarn you have on hand? Sew from your scraps? How long ago did you neglect scrapbooking?
56. Pick up a musical instrument and learn it, or return to one you've neglected.
If you don’t have one, borrow one from a friend or neighbor. Free guitar and ukulele lessons at try.fender.com/play/playthrough.
52. Visit a cemetery.
You can do so virtually at findagrave.com and pay your respects to friends and relatives. The trees, flowers and bushes will be blooming there, too.
53. Assess medicine cabinets and first-aid kits.
Order refills if needed.
54. Create a compost bin.
Clean out garden beds of old leaves for its first layer.
55. Tackle a really fat book or series.
Some suggestions: Ron Chernow’s biographies “Grant” or “Hamilton” or reread every Harry Potter book.
56. Make a lap blanket or quilt from fabric or old clothes you have on hand.
If it’s your first, consider it practice for a larger project later.
57. Less ambitious? Make colorful cloth napkins from outgrown clothes.
Pink edges or sew simple hems.
58. Gather bag of old towels and cut some into pieces to use as rags.
Save on paper towels.
59. Scrub the grout on your kitchen floor.
A solution of vinegar and warm water with a stiff-bristled brush is a good way to start.
60. Learn how to make candles.
All you need is some wax, fragrance, a holder and some wicks. Or go on amazon and order a kit.
61. Read that pile of stuff.
Read all those magazines and newspapers you have piled up, saving for when you’ll have time.
62. Start your novel.
But don’t make it about a pandemic or an apocalypse or a dystopia. Those will be so overdone in a year.
63. Make freezer meals.
64. Learn about a sport your best friend or spouse loves to watch.
Familiarize yourself with the rules, the signals and the players, then watch a few games on YouTube or one of the sports channels showing old games. Then hope that they will be able to see it soon.
65. List things to sell.
Once you have gathered the things you don’t want anymore, take pictures of them and write descriptions to sell. List them on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist with instructions on porch pickup. Or save items for later when we'll feel more comfortable buying and selling.
66. Read how-to manuals that came with your camera, computer or other gadget.
Put that new knowledge to use.
67. Rearrange your bedroom.
68. Have a book club meeting via video chat.
69. If you did nothing special to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, write letters to your elected representatives expressing your concerns about climate change and urging creative action to mitigate it.
70. Make a long list of things to do. Then put it in a drawer and take a nap.
— Alma Gaul contributed to this report
