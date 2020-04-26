Get it done! 70 things to do at home during self-quarantine

60. Learn how to make candles.

All you need is some wax, fragrance, a holder and some wicks. Or go on amazon and order a kit.

61. Read that pile of stuff.

Read all those magazines and newspapers you have piled up, saving for when you’ll have time.

62. Start your novel.

But don’t make it about a pandemic or an apocalypse or a dystopia. Those will be so overdone in a year.

63. Make freezer meals.

64. Learn about a sport your best friend or spouse loves to watch.

Familiarize yourself with the rules, the signals and the players, then watch a few games on YouTube or one of the sports channels showing old games. Then hope that they will be able to see it soon.

65. List things to sell.

Once you have gathered the things you don’t want anymore, take pictures of them and write descriptions to sell. List them on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist with instructions on porch pickup. Or save items for later when we'll feel more comfortable buying and selling.

66. Read how-to manuals that came with your camera, computer or other gadget.