"I am grateful I don't have to buy toys nowadays," Diane Oestreich, of Rock Island, wrote in an email. "It doesn't seem that there's really a lot of play and/or imagination value, and most of them I don't even understand.

"The old joke about kids liking the boxes better than the toys is absolutely true.

"Back in the day, I used to go to appliance stores once a summer and get a couple of refrigerator cardboard boxes. The kids and neighbors would have a ball making things.

"I did the same thing when I went to South Carolina when my daughter was having their third child about 24 years ago. They had just moved to a new house and had lots of moving boxes.

"My grandson was about five at the time and I put one of the boxes out on the driveway. I told him I'd cut any holes he wanted (no razor knives for him!) and he ended up "designing" a spaceship, which he sat contentedly in and imagined himself in space, occasionally emerging to ask for a few more strategic holes....."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0