HOME BRIEFS

Are you managing storm water?
Have you recently installed a rain garden on your property? Do you have grassed waterways or saturated buffers on your farm? Does your city plant native grasses in public areas to reduce erosion?
The nonprofit Partners of Scott County Watersheds organization would like to know about it.
The group wants to create an online database of storm water BMPs (best management practices) in Scott County, where people can go to locate water quality improvement projects in the county.
Visitors to the site will be able to see a map of the BMPs, along with a photo and short description of what it does to improve our watersheds. (Note: PSCW will not publish the exact location of those BMPs on private property without permission from the landowner).
There are so many things that can be done to reduce the amount of runoff from property, improve how soil absorbs rainwater, and filter water before it re-enters watersheds.
The goal of the site is to inform the public of these practices with the hope of inspiring others to do the same.
Please email your project to info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org or call 563-336-3378 to let us know.
Beecher Stowe film to be shown
In partnership with Fourth Wall Films, the Bettendorf Public Library will sponsor a live, online viewing of "Becoming Harriet Beecher Stowe" at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
The documentary explains how events led to Stowe's writing the the anti-slavery novel "Uncle Tom’s Cabin." It will be presented via the Fourth Wall Films’ Facebook page. Registration is encouraged to help Bettendorf Public Library track attendance; go online or call 563-344-4179.
MG training starts online
University of Illinois Extension is offering hybrid Master Gardening training beginning Feb. 16.
The 12-week course features live sessions with educators via Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Feb. 16 to April 27, with at least four hours of independent study to do prior to the weekly live session.
Trainees will also work in small groups to discuss case studies and do hands-on activities.
Feb. 16, Welcome and introduction to Master Gardener training
Feb. 23, Botany
March 2, Soils
March 9, Insects,
March 16, Integrated Pest Management
March 23, Diseases
March 30, Lawns
April 6, Fruits
April 13, Vegetables
April 20, Trees and shrubs
April 27, Annuals and perennials
May 4, Optional local graduation day.
The cost for the training is $225 and includes a comprehensive horticulture textbook.
To apply, go to go.illinois.edu/hybridMGTraining; for questions, contact Tracy Jo Mulliken at tmully@illinois.edu or by phone at 217-300-9390.
Club reads Iowa's history
A book club reading books related to Iowa history will be offered throughout the year, with the first online discussion of “Iowa: The Middle Land” by Dorothy Schwieder, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. The club is sponsored by the Davenport Public Library.
This year is the 175th anniversary of Iowa statehood. Club participants will read each of the four books selected by the State Historical Society of Iowa's Iowa History Book Club, with a local perspective offered by staff of the library's Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center.
Books are available through the Rivershare library catalog. Registration is not required. This program is meeting virtually using GoTo Meeting; to join from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/259988573
You can also dial in using your phone: +1 (571) 317-3112; access code 259-988-573
Group needs cinder blocks
The nonprofit group Partners of Scott County Watersheds is looking for materials for its Feb. 20 natural resources project at the Crow Creek Wildlife Management Center.
The group needs cinder blocks to sink trees to the bottom of the lake for fish habitat. It also needs non-corrosive, bendable wire (such as No. 9 soft steel) to tie the cinder blocks to the trees.
If you are able to donate either or both items, email info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org. A group member will contact you regarding pickup/drop off.
Program helps with downsizing
A representative of Lean On Me, a senior move manager and organizing coach, will present a free, online program at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, on how to deal with accumulated papers, mementos, and general household items in times of transition. The program is sponsored by the Davenport Public Library.
Lean On Me recognizes the emotional toll that parting with items can extract and will offer downsizing/rightsizing solutions one step at a time.
To receive your Zoom link, register at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7513129
Museum seeks artifacts
The German American Heritage Center, Davenport, is seeking artifacts for an upcoming exhibit on traditional German folk dress, referred to as Tracht, including its history, regional variations, and cultural value.
Needed are dirndls, lederhosen, footwear, accessories and sewing supplies.
If you would be willing to loan something from one of these categories, contact Erika Holshoe at erika@gahc.org or 563-322-8844