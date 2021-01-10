HOME BRIEFS

The Zoom address is available via Eventbrite or by calling the center at 563-322-8844.

A free online program titled "Hildegard von Bingen: Power Woman of Medieval Times" will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, presented by the German American Heritage Center.

It will include information about her life, work and music.

The Zoom link is available via Eventbrite.com or by calling the center at 563-322-8844.

Want to join online book club?

The Davenport Library offers a variety of virtual book clubs for adults covering a wide range of interests. Here's what's available; you can join any number.

• Shorts & Sweets, 10 a.m., second Mondays of the month. Discuss a new short story with a variety of different authors both current and classics. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/dpl-shortsandsweets