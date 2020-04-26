Litter pickup is way to get fresh air, do good

Free cleanup kits that include bags, gloves and vests for people interested in cleaning up litter in their neighborhoods is available now through the Xstream Cleanup program of the Waste Commission of Scott County.
Litter pickup is a way to get outside, get fresh air and help the environment and your community. These kits are available to people in both Scott and Rock Island counties.
For safe distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency asks that you limit your cleanup to only those who reside in your household and follow all state and local health department guidance.
Avoid any closed areas, maintain 6 feet of distance between yourself and anyone you encounter while outdoors and avoid touching your face during cleanup.
To receive your kit, send an email to info@xstreamcleanup.org and state what outdoor area you wish to clean up.
Pickup is 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport. For more questions, call 563-386-9575.
Filled bags can be placed inside or on top of your regular garbage collection cart for pick up. When you call in for your kits, employees will share your address with your respective city so that garbage haulers know to pick up the extra bags, Megan Fox, of the waste commission, said.
You'll be asked to count how many bags you collected, how long you worked and how many family members participated.
Xstream Cleanup uses the data collected to report to Keep America Beautiful. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences and provide pictures when they have completed a cleanup.
Xstream Cleanup is made possible by generous support provided by the following: Regional Development Authority, Iowa American Water, Group O, Arconic, TBK Bank, Rock Island County Waste Management Agency, Sears Seating, KWQC, MidAmerican Energy, Alter Metal Recycling, Auto Systems Experts, and Quad City Conservation Alliance.
Xstream Cleanup began in 2004 as a small-scale cleanup of Duck Creek. Over the last 15 years, the event has removed more than one million pounds of trash from area waterways. For more information about Xstream Cleanup, visit www.xstreamcleanup.org. “Like” Xstream Cleanup on Facebook for event updates.
