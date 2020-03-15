Making your own sourdough. Sweet!

Mention sourdough bread, and you may think of San Francisco. The tangy, chewy bread has been associated with the city since the 1840s when the gold rush brought in prospectors who kept sourdough starter — a yeasty, bubbly paste — as a leaven to make bread.
But mention sourdough to René Robinson, of Moline, and she thinks of a much bigger picture. Yes, the prospectors carried starter, but the practice of making starter likely dates back 6,000 years to the Egyptians, and it is found in many cultures.
Starter is, literally, a living substance and as such it is fed, used and sometimes passed down generation to generation or within a neighborhood, she said. As the stuff of life, it is sometimes referred to as "the mother" and people give it a name, as they might name any living thing.
Robinson calls her starter "Boomerang" because, as she said, "it keeps coming back."
Robinson became interested in sourdough about five years ago when she took a class at a folk school in Van Buren County in southeast Iowa. Since then she's baked hundreds of loaves and, through research and trial and error, acquired a lot of information.
Robinson will share this knowledge on Monday, March 23, when she will teach a class from 7-9 p.m. at the University of Illinois Extension office, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan. She will explain the basics of sourdough, point out common mistakes and how to avoid them, bake a loaf for tasting during the session and send participants home with their own starter.
Her presentation is one in a five-part Monday evening series sponsored by Extension that will include what people can do to help the survival of bats, rethinking the manicured turf grass lawn, food rescue and growing houseplants.
When Robinson says "people are passionate about their mothers" (their sourdough starter), that includes herself.
Robinson makes starter by combining regular flour, spring water (the chlorine in city water will kill the process) and whole wheat flour that she grinds from kernels using a Mockmill. The wheat contains an enzyme, lactobacillus, that promotes the fermentation. It is the wild yeast.
The reason she grinds her wheat flour rather than buying it is that "the minute you grind the kernels, the flour begins to oxidize and lose its nutritional value," she said.
In time the starter becomes billowy and is ready to use in recipes — bread, pancakes, fry bread, rolls — anything one would use regular yeast dough for.
To keep starter alive, it must be feed twice a day. "The longer you have it, the better it gets," Robinson said.
A concern people have about starter is that feeding something twice a day is a responsibility that requires remembering. And what if you don't want to make bread very often? What do you do with the starter?
The answer is that you can freeze starter "for years" by first drying it, Robinson explained. Once thawed, it can be reactivated.
