Making your own sourdough. Sweet!

Robinson will share this knowledge on Monday, March 23, when she will teach a class from 7-9 p.m. at the University of Illinois Extension office, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan. She will explain the basics of sourdough, point out common mistakes and how to avoid them, bake a loaf for tasting during the session and send participants home with their own starter.

Her presentation is one in a five-part Monday evening series sponsored by Extension that will include what people can do to help the survival of bats, rethinking the manicured turf grass lawn, food rescue and growing houseplants.

When Robinson says "people are passionate about their mothers" (their sourdough starter), that includes herself.

Robinson makes starter by combining regular flour, spring water (the chlorine in city water will kill the process) and whole wheat flour that she grinds from kernels using a Mockmill. The wheat contains an enzyme, lactobacillus, that promotes the fermentation. It is the wild yeast.

The reason she grinds her wheat flour rather than buying it is that "the minute you grind the kernels, the flour begins to oxidize and lose its nutritional value," she said.