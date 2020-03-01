Muscatine gardening seminar covers everything from weeds to flowers

From making a hypertufa planter to learning more about ornamental grasses, daylilies, geraniums and houseplants, there are 28 topics to choose from at the Art of Gardening seminar on March 21 in Muscatine.

Here is the schedule.

SESSION 1 (9-9:55 a.m.)

New Annuals/Perennials for 2020, Maria McCalley, Owner-Hilltop Greenhouses, Illinois City. New items on the market are sometimes a bit scary…will it grow in my yard?

Ornamental Grasses, Deb Walser, Linn County Master Gardener. Grasses that are non-spreading, clump-forming and hardy to eastern Iowa.

20/20 Vision for Daylilies in 2020, Keith Riewerts, Cedar Valley Iris & Daylily Society. What will grow best in the Quad-City area climate and the many resources that are available today.