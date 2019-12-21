It's been more than 20 years since a small group of history-minded people discovered an over…

When Elizabeth Turner Platt went looking for a house in the early 2000s, she wanted one that…

Outside landscape was architect-designed, too

Landscape plans laid out by architect Seth Temple include fountains in the front and back and two walking paths diverging from a terrace on the river-facing side of the house and curving down the bluff.

For much of the past 100 years, though, the bluff was so overgrown with brush and trees that people in the house could not see the river, and people on East River Drive could not see the house.

The owners before the Russells opened the view somewhat, but Michelle went for broke.

"It was really startling," she said of the difference after landscapers began downing trees and brush. "It was so different. You could see River Drive. I thought, 'Oh my gosh, what did I do?" It felt like a hurricane zone."

But ultimately, the open view, punctuated by several old oaks and a walnut, is what the Russells want. They also have planted new arbor vitae trees and boxwood shrubs along the river-facing property line and 22 conifers to the west.

"It's just really been fun," Michelle said.