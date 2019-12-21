Jim and Michelle Solis Russell were trying to decide. Should they add onto their existing Bettendorf home? Build something brand-new? Seek out a grand old-money Davenport mansion?
After much deliberation, they decided on the latter, buying the 1912-14 Nathaniel French home that sits high atop a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River. It's right where East River Drive curves east of McClellan Boulevard.
Walking through, Jim liked that the 12- to 15-inch thick concrete walls and floors gave the home the solid feel of a commercial building, the kind he knows as founder, president and CEO of Russell Construction, Davenport. And Michelle loved the architecture, how the staircase reminded her of her childhood home near Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park and how the home is big enough for family gatherings of children and grandchildren.
And together they were energized by the challenge of making it their own, the fifth family to occupy this "beautiful piece of history," as Michelle calls it, the home that has hosted everyone from influential Davenport industrialists of the early 1900s to President George H. W. Bush to American flamenco dancer José Greco.
"In our perception, this is the pinnacle of what we think a dream house would be," Michelle said. "The reason is rooted in our wanting to create a childhood of magical memories for our grandchildren of which we have six currently."
Their own stamp
Entering from the back, where a driveway curves up to a porte-cochere, a porch roof projecting over a driveway, one steps into a grand hallway.
This hall stretches the entire width of the house, 120 feet from one porch to another. And straight ahead is another door, overlooking the river.
In between is floor-to-ceiling dark oak paneling, with emphasis on dark. The Russells have brightened this considerably by installing custom-made mirrors in upper panels and removing the shades on the hall's three large chandeliers, allowing light to bounce off the mirrors.
West side, ground floor
• Immediately to the right of the back door is an elevator, not uncommon for grand homes of the time. Past that is an open staircase with a floor-to-ceiling stained glass window at the landing.
• Next is the living room, laid out perpendicular to the hallway — two rooms, really. The river side is furnished with couches and a large-screen television, while the back remains a small library, with a fireplace, casement windows and bookshelves with stained and leaded glass doors.
• The sunroom on the west end has been wholly handed over to grandchildren use, filled with toys, including wood pieces from Ireland.
About Ireland: The Russells have a special love of the emerald isle, as Jim is completely Irish and the couple was married there in 2008. Keepsakes from their trips are found throughout the house.
Another home motif: Rabbits and bunnies. Look closely, and in just about every room there is some rabbit-related item, from paintings to soap dishes.
• Also on the west side of the house is a music room, marked as a reception room on the original blueprints, that contains a piano. Jim's the musician in the family, playing both piano and guitar.
East side, ground floor
• A study with wall paneling reaching three-fourths of the way to the ceiling and a work-of-art fireplace are key features here.
• Like the living room, the dining room also runs perpendicular to the hallway. Striking features include a Stickley case clock, a built-in china cupboard with Haviland china from Michelle's great-grandmother and a vibrant painting of the Irish countryside.
• Sun porch/kitchen. The Russells took what was a long room and divided it with a floor-to-ceiling, two-sided black and white marble fireplace.
This made the kitchen smaller, an unusual move these days. And they totally remade it with white marble countertops, white subway tile backsplash, black molding, blue cabinets and 14 exposed light bulbs on the ceiling, a Michelle touch. They also discovered and uncovered the original quarry tile floor and painstakingly restored it.
Master bath is shining jewel of second floor
The second floor contains 11 main rooms, including a bedroom/bath for each of six grandchildren. With their hexagon tile floors, white tile walls and white tubs and sinks, these baths are original and a definite luxury for their time.
But the grandest of them all is the master bath. The Russells pulled out all the stops here.
The room is built over the front porch that extends out from the rest of the house, so there are windows on three sides. The light and river views are unparalleled.
Then there's the bathroom itself, all white and shiny-silver: A dressing table fronted with antiqued mirrored glass. A couch with a white faux fur throw. A small refrigerator, sink and coffee machine. A steam shower. A double-sink vanity fronted with mirrored glass, topped with white Calacatta marble.
The latter is a relatively rare natural stone from Italy known for its bold veining. It's often used in boardrooms where owners want an opulent look, or in designer homes, according to a supplier website.
"This is probably one of our favorite places," Michelle said of the room.
Its inspiration was the Waldorf Astoria, Hilton's flagship luxury hotel and resort brand.
• Also noteworthy on the second floor are terraces off the master bedroom, master bath and east bedroom, and a theatre room, painted dark blue with sparkling stars and theater seating.
Third floor features barrel vault ceiling, pillars
If there's one word to describe this home, "expansive" might be it. With 5,000 square feet on each of its four floors — first, second, third and basement — there's a lot of area.
A main feature of the third floor is a barrel-vaulted ceiling in the center room with a skylight, a full walkout balcony on the river-facing side, and two pillars flanking one of the doorways. The space is described in blueprints as the billiards room, but several newspaper articles through the years called it a ballroom.
And, yes, there's the basement.
"Some people say this is their favorite place," Michelle said, noting its exposed concrete floors and brick walls and unusual features.
This space encloses what might be called the infrastructure of the 1914 house — a central vacuuming system, a floor-to-ceiling set of drawers on rollers used for drying linens and other laundry, the gardener's room, various safes for valuables, the elevator motor room, an incinerator for burning trash and a wine cellar.
Oh yes, the wine cellar. In the dim light you see shelves with spaces for 10 bottles across, 12 deep. And there are six sets of these shelves, for a total capacity of 720 bottles. There's also a door leading to a second, presumably more exclusive, room.
"This is a building to live in for generations," Michelle said of the house. "I hope our kids live here."
