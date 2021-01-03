Price of lumber, closure worries Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities

• Reduced revenue. The closure then and now includes Habitat ReStore and Health and Home, both of which generate profit to buy materials to build homes. "ReStore is our main source of revenue," Crafton said, explaining that it brings in about $30,000 per month in profit during normal times.

Even when it reopened during the summer and fall, it brought in only about half the money it normally would because Habitat needed to limit the number of people in the store. And the organization couldn't use its normal raft of volunteer help because nearly all of them are older than 65 and therefore in a high-risk category.

"Their safety has to be a priority," Crafton said. "We can't risk their health."

In addition, the Mr./Ms. Habitat fundraiser had to be conducted virtually, which reduced its normal revenue by about half.

• Partner families lost jobs. Several of Habitat's partner families — the families that are buying homes — lost their jobs because of COVID-19. Both Iowa and Illinois had programs for "forebearance" of mortgage payments so Habitat has been able to help all of its families, but the families are struggling, Crafton said.