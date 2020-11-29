Quilting gets boost from Emmy-winner Tyler Perry

Quilting got an unexpected boost earlier this year during the 2020 Emmy Awards when Tyler Perry, winner of the Governor's Award, used quilts as the theme, both literally and metaphorically, in his impassioned acceptance speech.

Perry, 51, is a movie director, playwright, author, producer of five television series and actor and the first Black person to ever be awarded the Governor's Award individually. Time magazine featured him as one of the most influential people of 2020.

The Governor's Award is given to "an individual, company, organization or project for outstanding achievement ... which is either of a cumulative nature or so extraordinary ... as to go beyond the scope of the Emmy Awards presented in the categories and areas of the competition.”