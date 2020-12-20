Rethink the holidays to ease stress, build memories

Stay connected

“Even though we may not have large gatherings this year it is still important to stay connected with friends and family. This can help boost our own moods in addition to boosting happiness in those experiencing loneliness and isolation,” Day said.

Perhaps use videoconferencing to share a large family meal, play games or bake. Create care packages for others of their favorite items. Send cards and make phone calls to those far away.

“If you have an older adult in your life with particular skills, perhaps enlist their help to make some homemade gifts. Having that sense of purpose can help someone struggling with their own mental health,” Day said.

Create new traditions and memories

“This is a perfect time to consider making a new tradition in your life or exploring other traditions from around the world,” Day said.

Maybe make a new dish for the holidays or schedule a game night. Show gratitude and appreciation for one another and for each person’s uniqueness. Remember that new traditions aren’t about money spent, but rather the memories that come from the time spent together.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0