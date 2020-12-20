Rethink the holidays to ease stress, build memories

The holiday season often brings stress, whether we’re juggling multiple commitments or coping with loneliness. In 2020 the holiday season brings the added stress of navigating COVID-19.
Here are some recommendations from Danielle Day, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Rethink expectations
Consider individual expectations for the holiday season. What are ways to include family and friends who may be experiencing loneliness or isolation during this time? Can you incorporate some traditions on a more intimate scale? Be flexible.
Practice self-care
“The holidays are a time we show our love and kindness to one another. It should also be a time we show our love and kindness to ourselves,” Day said.
What stress-relieving activities can you practice during this time to lower your stress and anxiety levels? Perhaps dive into a good book. Watch holiday movies with the family. Get crafty. Maintain holiday traditions with your family in your household. Take a break from technology. Get adequate rest. It’s OK to take a break.
“Find what brings you joy and do that this holiday season. It’s the best gift we can give ourselves and others,” Day said.
Stay connected
“Even though we may not have large gatherings this year it is still important to stay connected with friends and family. This can help boost our own moods in addition to boosting happiness in those experiencing loneliness and isolation,” Day said.
Perhaps use videoconferencing to share a large family meal, play games or bake. Create care packages for others of their favorite items. Send cards and make phone calls to those far away.
“If you have an older adult in your life with particular skills, perhaps enlist their help to make some homemade gifts. Having that sense of purpose can help someone struggling with their own mental health,” Day said.
Create new traditions and memories
“This is a perfect time to consider making a new tradition in your life or exploring other traditions from around the world,” Day said.
Maybe make a new dish for the holidays or schedule a game night. Show gratitude and appreciation for one another and for each person’s uniqueness. Remember that new traditions aren’t about money spent, but rather the memories that come from the time spent together.
Make your house a home
