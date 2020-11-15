Retired Orion teacher grows, paints orchids

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whitmore has been painting with water color most of her life, but sought additional education and inspiration in botanical illustration through workshops at the Reiman Gardens, Ames, and elsewhere.

Some of her illustrations are from the photos of James A. Fowler, who photographed the wild orchids featured in the current United States Postal Service offering of 10 wild orchids.

She works in an upstairs room in their home in the country, at a big window on the north side. "I always have something going," Whitmore said.

She's had work displayed at the Chicago Botanical Center; the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island; the Clinton Art League; Studios in the Park, Paso Robles, Calif, and the Fairchild Botanic Center, Coral Gables, Florida. Every month for about two years, she has had a painting published in Orchids, the journal of the American Orchid Society.

She features her work on a Facebook page entitled “A Brush with Orchids” and sells at marciawhitmore.com. Her works at the airport also are for sale through Quad-City Arts.

And about those orchids in the basement?