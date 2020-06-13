Space with sparkle: 6,800-square-foot Bettendorf home features horizontal lines

The sink is 42 inches wide compared to the standard 36.

Off the kitchen toward the front of the house is a walk-in pantry, a half bath and a "mud" area with benches and cubbies opening to the three-car, side-loading garage.

On the other side of the kitchen toward the back is the informal dining area with sliding glass doors opening to a 14x20-foot deck.

Next comes the two-story sun room, with windows on all three sides and, above and to the rear, the second-floor balcony.

Beyond this is the family room with a coffered ceiling and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace flanked by windows and floating shelves. The fireplace surround consists of multi-colored gray stone panels and — continuing the sparkle motif — there are clear glass beads in the fireplace instead of faux logs.

Up the six-feet wide staircase with black aluminum spindles, the master suite is to the right and four — count them, four — bedrooms are to the left, each with their own walk-in closet and bath with showers.

The master bedroom features a tray ceiling, again with LED lights, and a walk-in closet with shelves and its own chandelier.