Space with sparkle: 6,800-square-foot Bettendorf home features horizontal lines

While many new houses feature multiple pointed roof peaks, the home at 5529 Pigeon Creek Road in Bettendorf takes a decidedly different, very horizontal, approach.
Pull up to the driveway, and you might be reminded of architect Frank Lloyd Wright, who favored horizontal lines reflecting Midwestern landscapes, as well as deep roof overhangs.
The exterior of this contemporary-looking home is gray vinyl accented with brick, stone and white trim. But something about the windows .... ah, they're trimmed in white and black. The contrast adds punch.
Walk to the entry and, by its size, you may feel as though you're coming to a public building, with a tall double door flanked on either side by a trio of windows.
Step into the foyer and your eyes are immediately drawn upwards to a central staircase that ascends to the second floor, then branches to the right and left, creating a second-floor balcony.
If you're of the mind that bigger is better, this 6,800-square-foot-home built by C&L Plaza is very good indeed. In addition to six bedrooms and 6½ baths, it includes bonus features such as a 30-foot by 15-foot theater room on the lower level.
There's also a sense of sparkle, what with the natural light coming in from 50-plus windows bouncing off the crystals of various contemporary light fixtures and the metallic flecks within the counterops and tile.
The home is one of 15 that will be open for tours today, Wednesday and next weekend as part of the Spring Parade of Homes, sponsored by the Quad-Cities Builders & Remodelers Association.
The first floor of the Pigeon Creek home has an open plan with six main areas — a formal dining space, defined by a chandelier; the kitchen and its adjoining informal dining space; a two-story sunroom; the family room and a flex room.
The foyer floor is white and gray Carrara tile with the veining of marble, while the remainder of the first floor consists of five-inch gray engineered wood planking, laid on a 45-degree angle. The walls are gray, trimmed in white and the ceilings are 10 feet high.
The kitchen features an island that is five feet wide and 10 feet long, topped by four pendant lights hanging from a tray ceiling illuminated by LED lights.
The cabinets are white with pewter hardware and the countertops are a white quartz that continues up the walls as a backsplash. Appliances are a double oven, microwave and wine rack (both in the island), dishwasher, refrigerator with French doors and a gas cooktop with 36-inch range hood.
The sink is 42 inches wide compared to the standard 36.
Off the kitchen toward the front of the house is a walk-in pantry, a half bath and a "mud" area with benches and cubbies opening to the three-car, side-loading garage.
On the other side of the kitchen toward the back is the informal dining area with sliding glass doors opening to a 14x20-foot deck.
Next comes the two-story sun room, with windows on all three sides and, above and to the rear, the second-floor balcony.
Beyond this is the family room with a coffered ceiling and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace flanked by windows and floating shelves. The fireplace surround consists of multi-colored gray stone panels and — continuing the sparkle motif — there are clear glass beads in the fireplace instead of faux logs.
Up the six-feet wide staircase with black aluminum spindles, the master suite is to the right and four — count them, four — bedrooms are to the left, each with their own walk-in closet and bath with showers.
The master bedroom features a tray ceiling, again with LED lights, and a walk-in closet with shelves and its own chandelier.
The shower in the bathroom is a show-stopper: it's 10 feet long and six feet wide with multiple shower heads and a soaking tub and finished with several patterns of tile.
In addition to the bedrooms, the second floor contains a laundry room, hall closet and closet for the home's second furnace.
And, yes, there's more.
Another impressive set of stairs leads to the lower level, then turns to a wet bar.
Also on this level: a large rec room with three 'daylight' windows, a sixth bedroom, a full bath, storage and — ta dah! — a theater room.
The lower level and second level have nine-foot ceilings.
The asking price is $899,000.
