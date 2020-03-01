5 things to know about growing clematis

2. Plant correctly. Lunn, like many gardeners, had early failures with plants that did that did not grow back after the first year. She attributes this to incorrect planting.

Her advice (which is vastly different from how to plant a tree) is to dig a hole that is twice as wide and twice as deep as the pot the clematis came in.

Cut any stems (even if they look pretty) to about six inches in height, then put the plant in the ground two to three inches deeper than it was in the pot.

"When you do that, you force it (the plant) to put up more stems," she said.

This method has three advantages. Because clematis are susceptible to a wilt fungus, and most of this fungus is on top of the ground, deep planting puts the roots out of reach of the fungus.

Second, the plant will put forth several stems rather than just one or two.

Third, the deeper planting provides for 'cooler' feet.

Another planting tip: amend the soil in the hole, particularly if you have a lot of clay. Fibrous clematis roots find it difficult to make their way through clay and can become "root bound" even though they are no longer in a pot, just because of the clay around it.