5 things to know about growing clematis

You say cl-MAH-tis, I say CLEM-i-tis.
However you pronounce the name of this woody vine, you've hit on a great addition to your perennial garden, especially if you want to add height.
Although there are a couple of shrub varieties, 99 percent of clematis are climbing vines that need a trellis, arbor, fence or some kind of structure to grow onto.
For Wanda Lunn, of Cedar Rapids, that structure is the chain link fence surrounding her half-acre city lot and, oh, what a great job clematis do in adding color and height to the back of her property, she said.
Lunn's interest in gardening began when she was three years old and her great-grandmother moved in with Lunn's family, bringing with her some bearded iris. "She taught me how to care for flowers," said Lunn, whose great-grandmother lived with the family until Lunn was 11.
Another mentor was a next-door neighbor who had retired after 40 years of caring for flowers as a parks department employee. "He gave me my first peony," Lunn said.
While Lunn tended flowers most of her adult life, she really started "going crazy" after her and her husband's two daughters learned to drive in the early 2000s, and "I got my freedom."
Today Lunn's yard is a showplace that is often featured on area garden walks and is a display garden for the Historic Iris Preservation Society. Plantings include 194 varieties of bearded iris, 50 kinds of peonies, 236 kinds of daylilies and 29 kinds of clematis.
"The clematis are more recent," she said, almost apologetically of the relatively small numbers.
A favorite feature of clematis is that "they come in the colors that are hard to get in other flowers," Lunn said, referring to lavender, blue and purple. They also are available in deep pink, white and cream.
In addition to a variety of colors, different varieties bloom at different times so if a gardener plans it right, there can be clematis in bloom from May through September.
Here are five "secrets to success," Lunn said.
1. Plant in the right place. Most clematis prefer full sun, but they "like to have their 'feet' covered." To provide shade, plant something else — a daylily, for example — about a foot in front of them.
2. Plant correctly. Lunn, like many gardeners, had early failures with plants that did that did not grow back after the first year. She attributes this to incorrect planting.
Her advice (which is vastly different from how to plant a tree) is to dig a hole that is twice as wide and twice as deep as the pot the clematis came in.
Cut any stems (even if they look pretty) to about six inches in height, then put the plant in the ground two to three inches deeper than it was in the pot.
"When you do that, you force it (the plant) to put up more stems," she said.
This method has three advantages. Because clematis are susceptible to a wilt fungus, and most of this fungus is on top of the ground, deep planting puts the roots out of reach of the fungus.
Second, the plant will put forth several stems rather than just one or two.
Third, the deeper planting provides for 'cooler' feet.
Another planting tip: amend the soil in the hole, particularly if you have a lot of clay. Fibrous clematis roots find it difficult to make their way through clay and can become "root bound" even though they are no longer in a pot, just because of the clay around it.
3. Pick the right plant. Most clematis sold in the Midwest are hardy to USDA Hardiness Zones 4-7, which means they should survive Quad-City winters.
But every once in awhile, even Lunn will lose one, and she attributes that to buying plants that originated in the South. She bought one variety, for example, that came from Texas and it grew large, but died after the first year.
"I knew it was tender," she said. "I knew I was taking my chances."
In a different garden with a warmer "micro-climate," it might have survived, but Lunn's yard is wide open with a wind tunnel effect.
4. Be patient. Clematis plants can take their time getting "set in." But Lunn doesn't baby them. She waters the first year but after that, they're on their own. "I've made a choice," she said. "It's 130 feet from the back of my house to the fence, and that is just too much hose for me."
Plus, if plants are constantly watered, their roots stay shallow rather than growing deeper to find water and then if you, the gardener, are unexpectedly gone during a dry period, "you could lose it."
"My principle is 'make it or break it,'" Lunn said.
5. Keep trimming/pruning. Almost all clematis sold in the Midwest are in the "group No. 2 pruning group," which means they should be cut down to about 12 inches every fall.
If you don't trim, the plant gets woody and only the last six feet or so of the stems will produce blooms.
Another pruning tip: If something attacks your plant — it falls victim to wilt or insect damage — cut it back four to five inches below the damaged part, Lunn said. "If you cut it off, it will come up again."
As for structures on which to train a clematis, Quad-City Times readers have through the years sent in photos of clematis growing up a tree, up the posts supporting a mailbox and a bird house, and the supports of a two-story backyard deck.