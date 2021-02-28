You can buy Johnny Appleseed trees

Home gardeners and orchardists can grow a piece of early American history with the Johnny Appleseed Authentic Algeo apple tree, now available for consumer purchase, according to a news release from the Johnny Appleseed Orchard in Ohio.
Johnny Chapman famously planted apple trees throughout the American frontier, but his orchards were largely destroyed by old age, weather and Prohibition-era federal agents looking to end the practice of cider-making.
Defying the odds, the Algeo tree has survived since the mid-1800s thanks to a family of farmers in rural Ashland County, Ohio. Independently authenticated by the Johnny Appleseed museum at Urbana University and the Ohio Historical Society, the tree’s rich history lives on in the form of bud-grafted, genetically identical saplings.
“We have always considered ourselves guardians of the tree,” said Kate Harvey Algeo-Wilkins, a descendant of the family which preserved the tree and in whose honor its apple is named. “We protect it and take care of it and do the maintenance. We’re very excited to share this because John Chapman shared it with us and we are happy to pass it on.”
The tree was sampled and grafted by Jeff Meyer, founder of Johnny Appleseed Authentic, who learned of its existence in the mid-1990s while working for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit American Forests.
“I have been looking forward to this day since 1995, when I was introduced to the Johnny Appleseed tree by the Harvey Algeo family,” Meyer said of the trees' availability for consumer purchase.
“Their eight-generation commitment to the care of the last living tree planted by Johnny Appleseed is nothing short of a miracle."
The website is https://shopjohnnyappleseed.com/.
Growers can choose between container trees and multiple bare root options, each of which ships automatically at the ideal time for the growing zone where they intend to plant it. The tree can successfully be grown in USDA Zones 4-7 (that includes the Quad-City region), and will reliably produce fruit in any climate which receives 800 chill hours during the winter.
The tree produces firm, green apples with an occasional pink blush. They average 2.5-3.5 inches in diameter and have a very sweet taste with medium acidity. Like many heirloom fruits, Algeo apples have not been bred for shelf stability, and taste best when eaten immediately after picking. They are also an excellent choice for cooking and cider-making.