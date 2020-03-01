You can make a hypertufa ornament at Muscatine gardening seminar

Have you seen those thick, sturdy plant containers that look like they're made of ancient limestone?

Although real weathered limestone in the shape of a plant container is available in nature, what you saw was most likely "hypertufa," a do-it-yourself project made from a combination of perlite (a volcanic rock), peat, Portland cement and water.

Making a hypertufa container and garden ornament will be one of the classes offered on March 21 at the Art of Gardening seminar.

Kathleen Chalupa, an Iowa State University Extension Master Gardener of Muscatine County, will lead a class that she says will be "messy," but will end with participants each making a small pumpkin-shaped hypertufa ornament that they can take home.

Hypertufa-making has been around about 40 years, with several different "recipes" and a couple of ways to mold the container.

The method Chalupa uses is to pack the material around the outside of an existing container and then to let it cure. Containers can be of any size and many decorative variations are possible.

Although the containers look heavy, they actually are surprisingly lightweight and can withstand some freezing and thawing.