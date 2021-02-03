In a Baghdad bar, a Syrian serves cocktails to fix war woes

Gripped by fear, he watches the comings and goings on surveillance cameras day and night. He asked that The Associated Press refer to him only by his first name and withhold the name and location of the bar to avoid reprisals from armed groups.

He has other rules, too: Word-of-mouth is the only form of advertising he accepts, every would-be patron must text him directly for a reservation, they must not be too loud indoors. Alaa knows each and every customer by name.

Those who break the rules or “make problems” are put on an ever-growing blacklist.

It’s not the most scared he has ever been.

Being witness to Iraq’s faltering rule of law is just the latest chapter in his life’s odyssey, which began with the war that ravaged his native Syria in 2011. He recalls the bomber planes flying overhead while completing exams in Damascus University. At one point, his village in southern Syria was surrounded by militants from both the Islamic State group and al-Qaida-affiliated Jabhat al-Nusra. Next came Lebanon, where he spent years bracing for one crisis after another.

“I have been through all the crises in the region — Syria, Lebanon, Iraq,” he said. From those he learned just one lesson: “Earn, before you spend.”