Honoring Ben Rogers as best as they could

That, though, was Ben Rogers. Always there to help, to listen, guide and push — when needed — in only a way he could. Thursday, amid all the uncertainty of the world around us, a farewell to Rogers in a drive-by setting was handled with grace, compassion and care.

Countless vehicles offered hand-written signs of love and hope, while others offered prayer-hands or air hugs directed toward the Rogers family. There was even John Wayne cardboard cutout in honor of Rogers' lifelong appreciation of The Duke. Mourners filled the Rafferty parking lot long before the prescribed 4 p.m. visitation start.

Sadness, at times gave way to humor, just the way Rogers would have wanted it.

"You know he's looking down at all of us out here freezing in this wind,'' one procession volunteer said. "And you know he's laughing. There's a joke somewhere for this.''

Rogers' passing leaves a void that cannot be filled. Few possess the ability to offer advice — without it sounding like a lecture — like him.

"I’ll tell you about the first piece of advice he ever gave me,'' Kelly said. "To complete any rank, you have to go through a scoutmaster conference, which is a one-on-one conversation with the scoutmaster about the work you’ve done so far and what you’ll do in the future.