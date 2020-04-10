Honoring Ben Rogers as best as they could

Flags, 50 in all, representing troops and packs from across the Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America, waved proudly, battling the 30-mile-an-hour winds.
A dozen scouting adults, hearts aching over the loss of a dear friend, guided the constant stream of cars, trucks and SUVs to the back and then to the front of Moline's Rafferty Funeral Home.
They came Thursday to honor Ben Rogers, a kind-hearted man who loved and treasured family, lived his faith and believed scouting was a perfect avenue to a well-rounded life. Rogers died Tuesday at age 67, a victim of complications brought on by the coronavirus.
For four-plus decades, Rogers shared his quick wit and unique ability to better the lives of young people through scouting. His food, many will tell you, was legendary, but his ability to read and understand a situation was far better than his mouth-watering chili.
The impact the man, who never refused to help and saw potential in everyone, will not be forgotten.
"He was a mentor to so many including myself,'' Rock Island's Noah Kelly said of Rogers. "When you earn your Eagle, you can give out mentor pins to leaders who inspired you or helped you along the way. I naturally gave one to Mr. Rogers.
"By that point he’d been involved in scouting for probably over 20 years as a leader, and I’m sure he’d received dozens of mentor pins from the many scouts he guided to Eagle,'' added Kelly, who was part of Rogers' Troop 109 based out of Moline's Sacred Church. "Yet after I awarded him mine, he wrote me a fantastic note saying how humbled he was that I chose him and that he was incredibly proud of all the hard work I put into this. It was incredibly moving to hear those words from him.''
That, though, was Ben Rogers. Always there to help, to listen, guide and push — when needed — in only a way he could. Thursday, amid all the uncertainty of the world around us, a farewell to Rogers in a drive-by setting was handled with grace, compassion and care.
Countless vehicles offered hand-written signs of love and hope, while others offered prayer-hands or air hugs directed toward the Rogers family. There was even John Wayne cardboard cutout in honor of Rogers' lifelong appreciation of The Duke. Mourners filled the Rafferty parking lot long before the prescribed 4 p.m. visitation start.
Sadness, at times gave way to humor, just the way Rogers would have wanted it.
"You know he's looking down at all of us out here freezing in this wind,'' one procession volunteer said. "And you know he's laughing. There's a joke somewhere for this.''
Rogers' passing leaves a void that cannot be filled. Few possess the ability to offer advice — without it sounding like a lecture — like him.
"I’ll tell you about the first piece of advice he ever gave me,'' Kelly said. "To complete any rank, you have to go through a scoutmaster conference, which is a one-on-one conversation with the scoutmaster about the work you’ve done so far and what you’ll do in the future.
"My first conference with him was about a month into my time as a scout,'' Kelly added. " We talked for some time, and he ended by saying "Don’t let anyone try to change who you are. You’re you. You’re Noah. Just be the best version of you there is each and every day, and you’ll go far in life.''
It was advice Rogers lived. He was the best version of Ben Rogers every day.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.