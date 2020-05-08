MARX: Korean Baseball and bat flips will have to do...for now

The SK Wyverns would now be my KBO version of Chicago Cubs, meaning they choked down the stretch, probably have a dumpy stadium and likely did something spectacular in 2016 to have ruined my year. I officially don't like the SK Wyverns.

It was brought to my attention there are Americans playing in South Korea. I will root for them, but will save all my individual cheering for Eui-Ji-Yang, my new favorite player.

My man Yang is 33 and catcher with the NC Dinos. Last season, Big E hit .354/.438/.574, led the KBO in all three categories while hitting 20 home runs in 118 games — with more walks than strikeouts. Last year was his first season with the Dinos after spending nine campaigns with the Doosan Bears. Dude had more walks than strikeouts and is old by KBO standards. What's not to love?

Hopefully, Eui Ji and the Dinos handle those rotten the SK Wyverns each time out this season and the Wyverns — and I'm sure what is a dumpy ballpark — finish in last place.

To be honest, the real reason I harbor any KBO love is the amazing bat flips when a KBO player belts a home run. I can't get enough of them. The bigger the better the badder. They put American bat flips to shame.