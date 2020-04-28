Marx: Martha and Jerry Taylor on the mend after bouts with coronavirus

The Taylors' dual health scare began Friday, March 27, when Jerry Taylor drifted from focused-and-alert to a near-comatose state. First thoughts were medication related, since Jerry Taylor, like his wife, battles Parkinson's disease.

"But all his vital signs were good,'' Taylor's daughter, Kathy Ruggeberg, said of that strange first night. "So the doctor asked to see his medication for the Parkinson's. But he (Jerry) had a cough. His was dry, mom's different, more fluid, but a cough nonetheless. So they tested him for the virus and it came back a couple days later that he had it. Then we got mom tested and it came back positive.''

The Taylors' two-week battle against the coronavirus was similar in that both lacked strength to move, had little recall, but were without high fevers. A week into his hospital stay, Jerry Taylor remained bedridden. Three days later, with the help of a walker, he was up and moving about. Two days after that, he was walking on his own and was released from the hospital.

"The best feeling was walking out of that place,'' Jerry Taylor said. "The staff was tremendous. If someone asked a question and they didn't have an answer, they went to find someone that did. There is a lot of good people working in that hospital.''