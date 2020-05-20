MARX: On the brink of death: Milan man now on the mend from baffling COVID-like illness

Despite the struggles of each day — and there were many — there was a constant, a daily bright spot, the key to recovery, if you ask Steve. It happened each time the nurses held his phone to his ear so he could hear his new bride's voice.

There, in her own special way, she would tell him of her day, read to him, share updates of calls and the social-media support he was receiving. She assured him all would be well, despite herself not knowing if he would survive.

"When I woke up from the coma, the nurses told me Yvonne's voice calmed me,'' Steve Long said. "I would be restless, agitated at the noise in the room, anything. They told me it was her voice every night that put me in a safe place. She rallied everyone at home and she saved me.''

When numbers improved, doctors prepped him for a rehabilitation center. Blood clots changed that. He was transferred to the University of Minnesota for more life-saving measures.