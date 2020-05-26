Millennial Money: How to learn from, not live in, a mistake

And, as it sometimes happens, reflection revealed that my mistake wasn’t catastrophic. “Even small failures can get blown out of proportion,” Coambs says. My husband pointed out that we have until Tax Day — which is July 15 this year — to contribute to my 2019 IRA. So we set up automatic payments and made other simple moves to help us max it out by then.

I’d be remiss in telling this money story without pointing out how helpful it was to have my husband as an ally. (Not only did he troubleshoot, but he also made no comment when I couldn’t remember the login information for any of my financial institutions.)

Coambs says a nonjudgmental friend or partner is invaluable when managing financial mistakes. “If you were able to have that person in your life, that would provide a lot of psychological relief and a positive experience,” he says.

DON’T: GET TRAPPED

If you’re like me and ridicule yourself for forgivable missteps, take your reflection beyond the money mistake. “Are (you) trapped in shame-inducing thought, self-criticism and self-contempt?” Coambs asks.