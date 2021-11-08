Now largely vaccinated, Cubans prepare to welcome visitors

“After two years, I will reunite with my mother, my neighbors, my town, my province. I am very happy,” said Bárbara García, 63, a native of Ciego de Ávila, as she waited at a bus terminal in Havana.

Restaurants are authorized to serve at tables once again after months of take-out or home delivery.

At the privately owned La Guarida restaurant this week, workers were trying to regain their rhythm and restock good that are now sometimes lacking or are only available in dollars.

“We have had a pretty tough financial and emotional time. Many families from many private businesses in Cuba have been at home without work, ” said Vivian Aymerich, manager of La Guarida. “I think that from the 15th, there will be an improvement.”

The restaurant began as a small place with 12 chairs during an early opening to private business 25 years ago. Today it has 50 employees who were unemployed for nearly two years, subsisting on their savings. Celebrities such as Madonna, Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro, Rihanna and Queen Sofia of Spain have visited La Guarida.

The island received 4.2 million tourists in 2019, generating about $3 billion dollars. That dropped to barely a million visitors in 2020 — concentrated in the first quarter before the pandemic broke in earnest.