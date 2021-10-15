Once-thriving Argentine spa draws tourists to ghostly ruins

EPECUEN, Argentina (AP) — Cushioned by a soft silence ruffled only by occasional gusts of wind, tourists walk past rubble and metal shards lying in the streets of what was once the bustling resort of Villa Epecuen. Others photograph petrified trees dotting the apocalyptic scene.

The visitors stop to read signs pointing out where hotels and restaurants stood before the salty waters of Lake Epecuen broke through a protective embankment during a storm in 1985 and submerged the village for the next two decades.

Water finally drained away, leaving the ruins of the town, where rusted vehicles and skeletons of homes that were hastily abandoned offer reminders of what was a mecca of tourism for much of the 20th century.

People once came to relax and bathe in pools of salt water fed by the lake, which is about 500 kilometers (310 miles) southwest of Buenos Aires. Now, the desolation is what is drawing a stream of Argentines, many of whom are beginning to get out again after a long struggle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Silvia Sabatelli and Teresa Videla were among the hundreds who came during the country's Oct. 8-11 holiday to stroll through the bleak remains and observe the still, gray lake from the old municipal spa, where some destroyed pools can still be made out.