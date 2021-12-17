Bettendorf crocheter represents Iowa in 'United States of YouTube'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From beginner stitches to complicated patterns, Kelly's channel offers everything crafters need to learn and grow their skills at crochet and knitting. Both right and left-handed tutorials are available, and many are filmed from Kelly's perspective, so viewers can look down at her hands and replicate her movements.

Many of Kelly's videos have thousands of views. The most popular video, with over 1 million views, shows how to crochet a crocodile stitch. New videos come out almost every week, she said.

Kelly joined YouTube nine years ago, after seeing a year of success with her blog, Moogly, though she took a bit of convincing to try it out. Along with feeling uncomfortable being on camera, she wasn't sure if there was space on the site for another crochet blogger.

After she began posting — filming late at night on weekends at the dining room table with her husband and borrowed equipment from his job — and seeing positive reactions, she realized the market wasn't too saturated.