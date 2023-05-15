The
world's oldest dog is living it up in his 30s.
Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday,
according to a news release from Guinness.
Bobi at his home in Conqueiros, Portugal, on February 12, 2023.
Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images
Bobi's family planned a Saturday birthday party at his home in Conqueiros, a rural village in southern Portugal.
His owner, Leonel Costa, told Guinness that it will be a "very traditional" Portuguese party. Over 100 people are set to attend and a dance troupe are set to perform, according to the news release.
Costa told Guinness that Bobi has been enjoying a lot of attention since being crowned the world's oldest dog.
"We've had a lot of journalists and people come from all over the world to take a picture with Bobi," he said in the release.
He added that the senior pup was in good health and recently received a check-up due to Costa's concerns about the stress of frequent visitors.
"There were a lot of pictures taken and he had to get up and down many times," he said in the release. "It wasn't easy for him."
Leonel Costa caresses Bobi at their home in the village of Conqueiros near Leiria.
Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images
Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed of Portuguese dog trained to guard livestock, according to his owner. As he's gotten older, he has had difficulties walking and also experienced a decline in his eyesight.
Costa attributed his dog's longevity in part to the "calm, peaceful environment" where he lives.
In addition to being the oldest dog currently living, Bobi is also the oldest dog ever recorded, according to Guinness. Costa was just 8 years old when his canine companion was born.
"Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world," he said in the release.
Dog breeds with the most timeless popularity
Dog breeds that are consistently popularity
Which do you like better, cats or dogs? If you chose dogs, you’re in the majority:
74% of adults said they like dogs a lot, while only 41% of adults said the same about cats, according to a poll conducted by the Associated Press. That’s not to suggest dogs are inherently better than their feline friends. Evolutionarily speaking, cats have actually been more successful, with superior hunting skills enabling survival even when food is scarce. On the other hand, science suggests dogs are smarter than cats because their cerebral cortexes contain twice as many neurons.
There may never be a clear answer, but for the majority who prefer man’s best friend,
Stacker has compiled a list of the top 35 dog breeds with the most timeless popularity. Using data from the American Kennel Club, we averaged each breed’s level of popularity in 1940 with its popularity in 2021. This analysis excluded any new breed introduced since 1940 and is based on data released on March 15, 2022, the most recent data available. Any ties were decided by the breed that ranked highest in 2021.
Click through to find out if your favorite dog was just as beloved 80 years ago.
Canva
#33. Newfoundlands
- Average rank: 44.5
- 1940 rank: 44
- 2021 rank: 45
Newfoundlands are
known for their large size, which is enhanced by their heavy double-coat. They are also characterized by their sweet and gentle personality. While they may seem like the perfect pet, one of the Newfoundlands’ less desirable traits is their tendency to drool.
Canva
#32. West Highland White Terriers
- Average rank: 44.5
- 1940 rank: 43
- 2021 rank: 46
Called Westie for short, the West Highland White Terrier descends from a group of terriers
bred to seek out vermin. As a result, they may share ancestors with cairn terriers and Scottish terriers. Though they look like soft stuffed animals, their outer coat is actually wiry and coarse.
Canva
#30. Siberian Huskies
- Average rank: 43
- 1940 rank: 67
- 2021 rank: 19
As their name hints,
Siberian Huskies originated from Siberia. They were bred to have serious endurance and a thick coat to withstand severe winters. These wolf-like dogs have won the hearts of many pet owners with their high energy and extra friendly personality.
Canva
#29. Irish setters
- Average rank: 42.5
- 1940 rank: 14
- 2021 rank: 71
Characterized by their silky chestnut coats, Irish setters were originally bred to hunt birds. Although they love humans, their hunting instincts can make them a threat to smaller animals. They are
active and energetic, so potential owners should be prepared to take them on lots of long walks or runs.
Canva
#27. Chesapeake Bay Retrievers
- Average rank: 41
- 1940 rank: 34
- 2021 rank: 48
The Chesapeake Bay Retriever gets its name from the shallow estuary that’s surrounded by Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. In the 19th century,
Chessies were used to hunt ducks in the Bay since their coat helps them repel water and stay warm.
Canva
#22. Scottish terriers
- Average rank: 31
- 1940 rank: 4
- 2021 rank: 58
This breed was developed in the Scottish Highlands and
brought to the U.S. in 1883. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt owned a Scottish terrier named Fala. She was said to have received her own fan mail, and now has her own statue next to Roosevelt’s memorial in Washington D.C.
Canva
#20. Shetland sheepdogs
- Average rank: 30.5
- 1940 rank: 33
- 2021 rank: 28
Also known as Shelties, Shetland sheepdogs were
bred in the United Kingdom as herding dogs. These long-coated pups look similar to their collie relatives but are much smaller, weighing only about 20 pounds.
Canva
#19. Chihuahuas
- Average rank: 29.5
- 1940 rank: 22
- 2021 rank: 37
One of the smallest dog breeds, Chihuahuas typically
weigh no more than 6 pounds. This breed has earned itself a lot of screen time, with roles in “Legally Blonde,” “Meet the Fockers,” “Beverly Hills Chihuahua,” and as Taco Bell’s former mascot, Gidget.
Canva
#13. Pomeranians
- Average rank: 18
- 1940 rank: 12
- 2021 rank: 24
This breed combines a tiny figure with a big personality. Although they
weigh no more than 7 pounds, Pomeranians can be possessive and behave aggressively toward those who threaten their space. As a result, they may not be ideal for families with young children.
Canva
#12. English Springer Spaniels
- Average rank: 17
- 1940 rank: 8
- 2021 rank: 26
English Springer Spaniels were
bred as hunting dogs and are active, obedient pups. Springer spaniels have won six Best in Show awards at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the third-most of any breed.
Canva
#7. Labrador Retrievers
- Average rank: 15
- 1940 rank: 29
- 2021 rank: 1
Despite their name, Labrador retrievers
developed in Newfoundland, Canada, as opposed to Labrador, Canada. With coats generally in either yellow, chocolate, or black, Labs are an active breed that loves people and other animals.
Canva
#5. Boston terriers
- Average rank: 13
- 1940 rank: 3
- 2021 rank: 23
Even though terrier is in their name, Boston terriers
are part of the nonsporting group. The other half of their name makes more sense: They were developed in Boston and became the official state dog of Massachusetts in 1979.
Canva
CNN's Amarachi Orie contributed to this report.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
