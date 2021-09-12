Polish cardinal who defied communism, nun to be beatified

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's top political leaders gathered in a Warsaw church Sunday for the beatification of two revered figures of the Catholic church — a cardinal who led the Polish church's resistance to communism and a blind nun who devoted her life to helping others who couldn't see.

The beatification of Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski and Mother Elzbieta Roza Czacka takes place at a time of declining church attendance and as some Poles have formally left the church over sex abuse scandals and the church's coziness with a divisive right-wing government.

In a time of growing secularization and societal divisions, the celebration is a reminder of the moral authority and the unifying power the church once held over the nation.

The Mass was led by Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, the head of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

It took place in the Temple of Divine Providence in Warsaw, attended by President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski and many faithful.