UFC legend Randy Couture to take part in Quad-Cities motorcycle ride for vets

Mark "Bam'' Pustelnik has had his share of ups and downs and challenges along life's path.

"I am fortunate in so many ways,'' said the United Township High School athletic director, who will lead — with UFC legend and film star Randy Couture — The Xtreme Couture GI Foundation weekend Friday and Saturday. "This is a chance to give back to veterans struggling, those who have more downs than ups.''

Including planned private events today, Pustelnik, Couture and countless others will engage in a fundraising motorcycle ride (cars are also invited) from the Rust Belt in East Moline, to Colona, across the Mississippi River to Bettendorf, back to Moline and then to East Moline, all in the name of wounded veterans Couture assists.

A fall 2019 trip to see how Couture's Xtreme GI Foundation works made Pustelnik count his blessings.

"It was emotional, it was eye-opening and it made me — and I've had my share share of ups and downs — realize just how fortunate I am,'' said Pustelnik, the lead for today and Saturday's Xtreme Couture GI Foundation Weekend.