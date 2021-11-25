Women step up, fill the gaps in Burkina Faso's virus fight

But the mother of three boys is accustomed to naysayers and skeptics. In 2007, she left her first husband despite a strong cultural aversion to divorce, in part because he wouldn’t let her work as an Islamic woman. She wanted to be financially independent so she went to night school and became an accountant.

Her internship was at Radio Zama, where her bosses sensed a strong radio presence after she recorded some ads. So in 2016, she started hosting shows. When the station got funding from the European Union for the virus show, she was a natural choice.

“You’re on Zama FM. How are you doing?” Sawadogo greets callers. “What’s your name, and where are you calling from?” She speaks to guests and listeners like family.

“Sometimes after the show, people will call me personally and say ‘Our family didn’t believe in the disease, but since they have been listening, they now believe,’” Sawadogo said. "When you realize that thousands of people listen to your voice, you realize that they consider what you say, you’re just proud.”

That keeps her going through long days as she also takes care of her boys, prepares meals and endures long waits to see her husband. He sells grain in the country’s Sahel region; they see each other just once every two weeks.