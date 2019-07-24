Age: 32

Home: Scarsdale, N.Y.

Career: Former University of Oregon runner … USATF 25k champion in 2015 … holds American junior 10,000-meter record … winner of 2016 Standard Chartered Singapore Half-marathon.

This year: First in New York Pride 5-miler; fourth in Shelter Island 10k; ninth in Freihofer’s Run for Women 5k.

At Bix: Second appearance; fifth in 2014.

