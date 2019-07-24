Age: 32
Home: Scarsdale, N.Y.
Career: Former University of Oregon runner … USATF 25k champion in 2015 … holds American junior 10,000-meter record … winner of 2016 Standard Chartered Singapore Half-marathon.
This year: First in New York Pride 5-miler; fourth in Shelter Island 10k; ninth in Freihofer’s Run for Women 5k.
At Bix: Second appearance; fifth in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.