{{featured_button_text}}
071119-jdc-mm-007a.JPG

PGA golfers Sam Saunders lines up his putt on the green of the eighteenth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com

Check out all the action from the 2019 John Deere Classic from our staff on the course.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments