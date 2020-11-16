 Skip to main content
Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference
Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference

041820-reynolds

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on COVID-19 in the state at the Iowa National Guard on Friday in Johnston, Iowa. 

 Bryon Houlgrave, The Des Moines Register via AP

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give a live address to Iowans on COVID19, the need for Iowans to practice safe mitigation efforts, as well as announce new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

The event will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page and on You Tube.

 

Quad-City Times​

Concerned about COVID-19?

