WATCH LIVE: King Charles III gives 1st address as new monarch

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III says he feels “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and is vowing to carry on her “lifelong service” to the nation.

Charles is making his first address to the nation as monarch Friday. He became king on Thursday after the queen’s death.

“That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today,” he said. He delivered the address with a framed photo on the queen on a desk.

His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen. Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.

Live updates: Charles back in London as king; queen mourned

Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela offered condolences to the United Kingdom on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch. Queen Elizabeth II’s death was headline news in several Latin American countries. British Ambassador to Ecuador Chris Campbell said, “there are not just the British people missing her today, not just the British people are remembering her life and her legacy, but also people all over the world.”

