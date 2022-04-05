Watch live: Ukraine President Zelenskyy addresses UN Security Council after civilian massacre

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the U.N. Security Council that the Russian military must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes.
In a video appearance Tuesday, Zelenskyy accused the Kremlin's troops of the worst atrocities since World War II and said they are no different from other terrorists like the Islamic State extremist group.
The Ukrainian leader made his plea via video Tuesday as grisly evidence continued to emerge of civilian massacres carried out by Russian forces on the outskirts of Kyiv.
The images, particularly from the town of Bucha, have stirred global revulsion and led to demands for tougher sanctions and war crime prosecutions against Russia.
Zelenskyy showed the U.N.’s most powerful body brief video footage of bloody corpses that ended with the words “Stop Russian Aggression.”
Photos: Horrific findings after Russian retreat on Day 39
Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
Ukrainian firefighters work at a scene of a destroyed building after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
A woman walks as smoke rises in the air in the background after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
People watch as smoke rises in the air after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
A woman covers her son with a blanket after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Sergei Grits
People cook on an open fire outside an apartment building which had no electricity, water or gas since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
Ukrainian soldiers celebrate at a check point in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A woman kisses a man while cooking on an open fire outside an apartment building which had no electricity, water or gas since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
Bodies lie in a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in the suburbs of Kyiv, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A woman cries while waiting along with others for distribution of food products in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, which was until recently under the control of the Russian military, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A Ukrainian serviceman tries unsuccessfully to convince a puppy to drink milk as residents wait for distribution of food products in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, which was until recently under the control of the Russian military, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
Volunteers Anastasia, left, and Anton pose for a picture in a yard of an apartment building destroyed by shelling during their wedding celebration in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
Andrew Marienko
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The bodies of village mayor Olga Sukhenko, her husband and son and that of a man believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, who was not yet identified, lie in pit in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. The pit is situated behind a plot of land with three houses where Russian forces had slept and were entrenched. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
